Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for COVID-19. Announcing the news on Instagram, revealed that they are under home isolation and have asked people who have come in contact to get themselves tested. He wrote, “My wife and I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support. (sic)” Also Read - Centre Likely to Announce Unlock 5 Guidelines Today: What to Expect in Next Phase of Unlocking?

Their friends and followers have wish the couple for a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Gurmeet shared a video from the last day of the shoot for his upcoming film, The Wife. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “And it’s a wrap!! Finally we have completed our film #thewife. it’s the first Bollywood film which we completed in this pandemic!! It was a challenge to shoot under these circumstances but @zeestudiosofficial did an amazing job at it. (sic)”



He also spoke about the safety precautions, the makers have taken on the set of the film. He said, “From testing every member at every step to comfort everything was done to the T. Every member under 1 roof following safety precautions and shooting…. the feeling is surreal. Testing every member again after the wrap and sending them back home not an easy task but achieved with ease Bcosof the stupendous coordination of zee studios Jaipur @zeestudiosjaipur Team. Got back Home with fond memories. Can’t wait for the release.”

Gurmeet even suffered a lower back injury while filming an action sequence for the film. The Wife also stars Sayani Dutta.