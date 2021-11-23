Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly is not only known as Anupama but has also received immense love as Monisha, a role she played in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Now, she has shared a very interesting video as she celebrates two million followers on Instagram. In the video, Anupama and Monisha are seen involved in a candid conversation and its warmth will touch your heart strings.Also Read - Gujarat: Teen Climbs on Train Wagon to Shoot Instagram Video, Dies of Electric Shock

In the video, Monisha is seen as a fan girl of Anupama who praises her show ‘Anupamaa’ and still watches her favourite show ‘Uska Pati Sirf Mera Hai’. She also portrays some of the Monisha’s traits which is called ‘middle class’ by Maya Sarabhai. Monisha’s ‘Hailaaa’ and ‘Kapoor Kamini’ will definitely bring a smile on your face. Also Read - Anupama Agrees To Mark New Beginning With Anuj? Love Story Begins

She further captioned it, “Commemorating the 2 Million Celebration week with two of your favourite characters… A huge Thank You to everyone for showering immense love and support on me as an actor in everything that I’ve done. Overwhelmed, Humbled and Extremely Grateful!! I am sure you must have guessed who these two are, do you want to see more of them?” Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Becomes Salman Khan to Impress His Anupama - Rupali Ganguly's Latest Reel Makes Fans Happy

Watch Video Here:

Rupali Ganguly is known for playing Monisha in much-loved show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is an iconic show that premiered in 2004. The show featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar.

Talking about Anupama, the narrative of the show has taken a big twist with Anupama finally accepting Anuj’s love after Bapuji told her ‘Kanhaji Anuj Ko Teri Zindagi Mein Laye, But Usko Mann Mein Aane De Beta’. Kavya has legally transferred the Shah residence in her name leaving Vanraj and other family members shocked. Vanraj is now all set to take the revenge from Kavya and will be the same husband to her as he was with Anupama.

Your thoughts on the video?