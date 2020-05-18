TV Actor Zaan Khan, who was seen in Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk, made a shocking revelation on Sunday about cast and crew not being paid for their work. He took to Instagram to share videos and the news grabbed attention when one of the cast threatened to commit suicide if they were not given their pending amounts, especially during these tough times when everyone is facing a financial crisis.

Hamari Bahu Silk show went off-air last year and it has been more than 6 months the producers haven’t given hard-earned money of the cast and crew. Zaan Khan personally took the matter and shared these videos where the actors, spot boys, make-up artists, dress man, stylists, cameraman, assistant director and many more came together and talked about talking about the non-payment dues.

Actor Kirti Choudhary, who played Mausami on the show, spoke about not having money to pay rent. She said, “Our payment has been stopped for almost a year. I hope you understand that we have worked for 7 months, 17 to 18 hours everyday even on festivals like Diwali and Rakhi. Our producers and channel are not helping us. Please help us. We need it. As an actor, I had to leave my Mumbai house because I don’t have money to pay rent. I had to return home and seek help from my parents because I am helpless. We used all our savings in traveling to the sets and other expenses.”

Watch the videos here:

Hamari Bahu Silk was premiered on 3 June 2019 to 8 November 2019. The show was Sumit Sodani and produced by Devyani Rale Sudhanshu Tripathi and Jyoti Gupta.