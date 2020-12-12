Late actor Divya Bhatnagar‘s brother shared chats in which his sister mentioned being beaten by her husband, Gagan Gabru. The actor, known for her performance in many daily soaps, passed away due to COVID-19 complications last week after which her family and friends criticised her husband for being abusive. Also Read - Divya Bhatnagar’s Family Plans to File Case Against Her Husband Gagan Gabru Who Tortured Her

Divya's brother Devashish shared private chats on Thursday and wrote how he always wished to tell his sister that women are the strongest and that she had all the power to come out of her abusive relationship. The message showed Divya telling Devashish that Gagan beat her up and has even left her with broken fingers many a time.

"I wish i could get to know all this. I wish i could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself. I wish i could tell her that girls are the most powerful human species. I wish i could save her from this devil. I want this guy hanged @whogabru. This is guy is been threatening divya bhatnagar that he will get me (her brother and mother killed),defame her, screw her life if she would share anything with anyone," Devashish wrote in his post.

In his interview with Times of India a few days back, Devashish said that his sister was very troubled with her husband’s behaviour who used to torture her and abuse her big time. “Gagan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gagan tortures and abuses her. We found the note in her cupboard yesterday. She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him, following an episode of domestic abuse. I had told her to stay strong when I got to talk to her during her hospitalisation,” he said.

Divya’s friend and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also shared a video exposing Gagan, talking about the police cases in his name and his history of abusing women in the past.