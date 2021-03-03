Singer Harshdeep Kaur welcomed a baby boy with husband Mankeet Singh. The joyous parents took to Instagram to share the good news. ‘It’s a boy’, they announced in the post with a beautiful caption that read, “A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy 💕 Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!” (sic) Also Read - Singer Harshdeep Kaur’s Baby Shower Pictures Are Too Adorable to Miss; to Deliver Baby Anytime Soon

The baby was born on March 2, Tuesday. The couple who’s on cloud nine with the arrival of their first child was showered with best wishes from all over the industry. Harshdeep’s friend and fellow singer Armaan Malik took to the comments section to write how he knew that it was going to be a boy. “OMG I called it right! Can’t wait to spoil this cutie ❤️ congrats to you and mankeet!” he wrote, while Neeti Mohan, who’s also pregnant with her first chil took to the post to write a long note.

She blessed the baby and the new parents in a beautiful comment that read, “So proud of you @harshdeepkaurmusic , our newest mommy in town to have killed it at the labor room 💪👏 Hellooooooo little one! Welcome into the world Mankeet junior 😻Mast can’t wait to 😘 you. Biggest hug @mankeet_singh @harshdeepkaurmusic ❤️❤️” (sic)

Richa Sharma, Jonita Gandhi, Kanika Kapoor, Shivam Mahadevan and Navraj Hans among others from the music industry congratulated the couple and send love for the baby.

We wish them the best too!