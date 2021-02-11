Popular Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has been accused of cheating and breach of trust by a talent management company. A case has been registered against the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and three more members of her family by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing. Sapna, who rose to fame with her stage shows, has been booked under sections 420, 120, B-406 of the IPC. Also Read - A Man Beaten to Death Over Sapna Choudhary Song in Bulandshahr, UP

The complainant has accused Sapna of breaching the trust and taking decisions that rule out the contract that she signed with the company. It is believed that in the last week of November 2017 after she exited the Bigg Boss house, she had approached the company to manage her future prospects, and even though the company first resisted, they later signed a contract under which she was bound to not work with other companies, or have a director or indirect contact with any client. She was also bound to not perform on her own for any individual without permission.

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary and others on charges of cheating and breaching of trust among others.
— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

Apart from Sapna, her mother Neelam, brother Karan, sister-in-law Richa and sister Shivani have been named in the case. Neither Sapna nor anyone else from their meeting has spoken out on the matter yet.

More details awaited.