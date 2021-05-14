Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan has resumed work after testing negative for the coronavirus. She took to her Instagram stories and remembered her father as she stepped out for the first time after his demise. Hina’s father passed away last month due to a cardiac arrest after which she got diagnosed with COVID-19. Also Read - Hina Khan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Interacts With Fans In An Instagram Live Wearing Her Dad's T-Shirt

Hina now shared just how much she missed her father while resuming work amid COVID. She talked about recalling the time when her dad used to set up her makeup chair and keep checking on her in between the shoots. Hina wrote, “How you used to set my makeup chair home, turn on the air conditioner, come in between to check on me.. watch me get ready.. those proud eyes.. missed everything today, I love you daddy, Your strong girl is missing you (sic)” Also Read - ‘My Dear Daddy I Miss You’: Hina Khan Shares Loving Memories of Late Father Through Old Photos

Hina was shooting for an ad for which she dressed up in a stunning lehenga and some traditional Kundan jewellery. The pictures from her latest photoshoot are now going viral on social media. The actor looks radiant in all the photos. Also Read - Hina Khan on Nikki Tamboli’s Brother’s Death: 'I Know How It Feels, No One Can Replace a Lost Family Member'

Earlier, she went live to interact with her fans and mentioned that she’s still on her road to recovery after getting COVID. Hina said she didn’t take any precautions while coming down from Jammu to Mumbai after she heard about her father’s demise and that’s the reason she contracted the virus. Hina also thanked her fans and well-wishers for supporting her in these difficult times and praying for her strength and speedy recovery.