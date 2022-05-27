Mumbai: TV star Helly Shah, who recently made her Cannes debut, opened up on facing discrimination from India’s fashion designers before leaving for the film festival. Helly’s red carpet looks were much applauded by fans and celebrities. For the red carpet, Helly dazzled in a pastel green shimmery embellished gown from designer Ziad Nakad. She dazzled like never before! Speaking to IndiaToday, Helly Shah revealed that it was a dream come true for her as she represented Indian film at Cannes. Before returning to Mumbai, Helly had gone to Paris for a little tour.Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Twirls and Shines in Richard Quinn's Floral Exquisite Gown, Fans Say 'Disney Princess Arrived'

The Swaragini actor expressed her disappointment as only one Indian designer approved to give her ensembles for the film festival. “We reached out to all Indian designers almost a month before the scheduled Cannes red carpet walk. Earlier, they said that they would share but when my manager tried reaching out to the designers closer to the date, everyone started saying ‘Oh, we can’t do it’ or were unresponsive,” Helly spoke to the news portal. Also Read - Deepika Padukone in Bold Black Feathery Gown Sizzles at Cannes Red Carpet - See Viral Photos

It was Shantanu and Nikhil who supported TV star Helly Shah at Cannes

Helly Shah added that it was only Shantanu and Nikhil who helped her with outfits. “Only Shantanu and Nikhil were kind enough to share two outfits of theirs without any conditions. Because I was representing an Indian film at Cannes, I wanted to be sure of wearing an Indian ensemble for my debut as I’m also representing India, but the response was disappointing. I am thankful to Shantanu and Nikhil for taking care of my ensemble. It looked stunning, and I received many compliments for the same. It was not less than a red-carpet look.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Dazzles in Hot Pink Sequin Gown For Her Red Carpet Debut at Cannes 2022, See Pics

Helly Shah unveiled the first look poster of Kaya Palat at Cannes 2022. For the unversed, the actor is known for her shows including Swaragini, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.