The Friends reunion special episode has made a special place in the hearts of the fans who are crushing over the six characters with irresistible excitement. While everything about the episode seemed magical and superbly nostalgic, the fans missed the appearance of actor Paul Rudd who played the role of Mike Hannigan (Phoebe's husband) in the show. Another character that the fans were hoping to see in the big reunion episode was Ben (Ross's son), played by Cole Sprouse. However, none of them made any brief appearance in the episode among many other star guests who dropped by to say hi to the main cast members.

Now, the director of the Friends reunion episode, Ben Winston, addressed all the fans and revealed the reason behind the absence of the two of the most loved guest characters from the show. He said that they couldn't have everybody in because of the time limitation and because they were focusing more on keeping the attention to the six main cast members instead. While to The Wrap, Winston said, "Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've needed to concentrate — the most nub of the show possesses to be about the six cast members. So you can't have too many cameos due to course, there have been many amazing people that were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."

He also went on to talk about the COVID situation and how many cast members couldn't attend the episode because of travel restrictions at many places. Winston said many actors have been working on other projects under strict bio bubbles and that was another reason why the fans couldn't see all of their favourite guest characters in the episode. "You know, we did invite some people that weren't ready to make it. It's a sophisticated time to be making television now because, you know, some people couldn't fly internationally, some people were on other TV or film shoots, some people are in bubbles on stuff," he said.

Paul joined the series within the ninth season and his character eventually became quite significant as he got married to Phoebe. The actor went on to became even popular as he turned into the 'Ant Man' on-screen in the Marvel's Avengers series. Earlier, while speaking about his association with Friends, Paul mentioned that he had realised he wasn't part of the main cast but he always loved to be in the 'neighbourhood of something that has a profound impact on popular culture'.

Cole Sprouse, who was a kid while filming the show, appeared in three seasons. While speaking to Today about his limited appearance on the show, Cole had once said that he totally fell in love with Jennifer Aniston. So much so that he used to blank in front of the camera and developed stage fright everytime she was around him on the sets. “I’m pretty sure I fell in love with Jennifer Aniston, which the whole world had at that point. But I do remember being quite intimidated around her, because of that. I remember blanking on my lines, and having a kind of stage fright when she sat next to me on the couch in one episode,” he said.

FRIENDS: THE REUNION special streamed exclusively on ZEE5 in India on May 27. The reunion episode was a soft, cozy, and nostalgic ride down the memory lane, as comforting as a fireside chat with long-lost old friends. It also garnered over 1 million views for ZEE5 in less than 7 hours in India, making a new record for the streaming platform.

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar