Actor Himani Shivpuri, who is currently essaying the role of Katori Devi Singh in Binaiferr and is being featured on Sanjay Kohli’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Good morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested.(sic)” Also Read - Historic GDP Reduction, 12 Cr Jobs Lost, Highest COVID Cases But 'Sab Changa Si': Rahul's Stinging Attack on Centre

Earlier, producer Sanjay Kohli has also tested positive for Coronavirus. According to the sources, the actor had gone for an ad shoot after which she developed symptoms and immediately got herself tested. Also Read - COVID-19: India Records Biggest Single-day Spike of 97,570 Cases | Total Tally Surpasses 46 Lakh-Mark

On Friday, actor Aftaab Shivdasani announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he is under home quarantine. He wrote on Instagram, “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.” Also Read - Football: Neymar Confirms He is Clear of COVID-19, Returns to Training Ahead of PSG's Clash With Marseille

Himani, on the professional front, has worked in several films and television shows over the years. Some of her popular work includes in films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Koyla, Pardes, DDLJ, Anjaam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, K3G, among others.

Earlier celebrities such as Kanika Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza, Parth Samthaan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, among others too tested positive for coronavirus.