Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana marriage: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and became a solid couple. Their fans love them and the couple keeps treating them with their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. While their chemistry looks awesome, their plans of getting married are still at distance. In her latest interview with Etimes, Himanshi spoke about her future plans with Asim and how they are slowly taking their relationship ahead.

Himanshi said that there are many differences between her and Asim and they would want to understand everything before making any big decision. The couple has been together for over two years now. Their chemistry is visible in both their music videos and off-screen through social media. However, there's still time to take the plunge. Himanshi said, "Asim has just started working full-fledged and it is the time for him to grow and excel. So right now we are not thinking about marriage. I am also working round the clock and have some amazing offers. Getting married means we will have to give time to each other."

The Punjabi actor and singer added that right from their families to their religion and work areas – everything is different and they need to give some time to their relationship to grow amid these differences. She was quoted as saying, "Currently, we are working in different industries, the mindset is very different. Our upbringing, religion, he's in Mumbai so everything is different. We don't want to rush and mess things up. Marriage is a big commitment. We don't want to get married in haste and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision."

Meanwhile, Asim is celebrating his 28th birthday today. Himanshi organised a surprise birthday party for her beau and took it to social media to put photos from the celebrations. We wish him a very happy birthday!