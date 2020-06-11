The fifth season of the supernatural show Naagin was recently announced by Ekta Kapoor and the speculations are rife about who’s going to star in the popular series now. After Divyanka Tripathi, Alisha Panwar and Dipika Kakar, the rumours suggest that Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna could be the new naagins of the small screen. While Hina shares a good bond with Ekta, Surbhi will be making her debut with the Balaji Telefilms club if everything goes well. Also Read - Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi to Play The Lead Role Opposite Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz? This is What Actor Has to Say

The report was first published by entertainment portal Pinkvilla that quoted a source close to the development saying Ekta is on board with the two leading stars of the Indian television industry, and the preparations have begun. “Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna (of) Ishqbaaaz fame and Hina Khan to play naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst Indian audiences,” the source said. Also Read - Naagin 5: First Look of Ekta Kapoor's Show Goes Viral, Fans Want Hina Khan to Play The Lead

It is also believed that Ekta was keen to have her new Komolika aka Hina as the naagin for the fourth season as well but the actor couldn’t manage to give her dates and the makers had to rope in Nia Sharma. The fourth season had to go off-air abruptly after the COVID-19 lockdown began and the shootings of all TV shows and films were stalled. Also Read - Naagin Actor Pearl V Puri Transfers Money Directly to Spot Boys Bank Account Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Even though Hina collaborated with Ekta in the new version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she could not enjoy a full run on the show and had to quit in between due to her prior engagements with other projects. Seems like Naagin 5 is going to be the ultimate opportunity where both Hina and Ekta can finally work together for a little longer.

Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in Star Plus’s new season of Sanjeevani. The show went off-air before the lockdown. Currently, the actor doesn’t have any project in her kitty.

So are you excited to see Hina and Surbhi as naagins now?