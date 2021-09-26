Mumbai: Hina Khan‘s father, who died earlier this year, was very close to her heart. The actor has repeatedly shared unseen pictures with her late father on social media, remembering him. Once again, Hina Khan took to social media dedicating her latest ‘Iconic Actress In a Web Film’ award to her father. Hina shared a picture of the trophy with her dad’s photo in the background and penned an emotional note. She mentioned that whatever she is today, is because of her father.Also Read - Hina Khan is Unbelievably Humble, And Mouni Roy is a Sweetheart: Mamta Handa Opens up on Her Chat Show Be You-Ghar Ki Baat | Exclusive

Hina Khan also mentioned that this is the first award that her father will not be able to hold physically and wrote, Dad .. Wherever you are .. I am sure you know that .. it’s you who made it possible for me to come this far .. be who I am today as a person and a professional.. and a human being .. This is the first award you won’t be holding physically.. but I know .. this too is possible because of you..So this .. and everything.. forever is for you.” Hina Khan also used the hashtag ‘Daddys Strong Girl’. Also Read - Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal Marriage Plans: 'Mentally, we Are There,' Says The Producer

Hina Khan lost her father on April 20 after he suffered from cardiac arrest. In May, Hina opened up about her dad’s sudden demise in an interview and said, “The more you think about it, the more it pains” and added that she was heartbroken.

On the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in the music video Main Bhi Barbaad along with Angad Bedi.