Mumbai: Hina Khan took to Instagram and revealed that her entire family has been tested positive for coronavirus. On Saturday, the actor took to social media and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile despite red marks on her face. The actor revealed that these ‘battle marks’ are because of wearing a mask round the clock. Even in the selfies shared, a yellow mask can be seen hanging around Hina’s neck.Also Read - Hina Khan Shares An Emotional Year-End Video As She Reveals How 2021 Changed Her Life | Watch

“Harsh Reality: These days life and Instagram both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020×2 (2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020… When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24×7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7,” Hina wrote. Also Read - Dear Bigg Boss, Stop Parading Your 'Biscuit Men' Shirtless, It's Sexist And Ridiculous

The actor further penned down some inspirational and motivational words and added that we all need to fight COVID-19 again. “But as they say when life presents itself as an obstacle course .. become a ninja warrior.. or at least try… And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. it gets you to the other side just fine… Let us all try and fight it again .. with scars and battle marks .. just like a warrior… This too shall pass and remember when Life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade,” Hina Khan concluded.

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Hina Khan’s post and wished her family a speedy recovery. Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Bharti Singh also asked Hina to take care of herself.

Even Hina Khan was tested positive for coronavirus last year in April.