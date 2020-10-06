Bigg Boss 14 Latest News: Actor Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla seem to be impressing the audience a bit more than the rest with their beautiful chemistry in Bigg Boss 14. The two ‘Toofani seniors’ gel quite well inside the house and have been supporting each other from day one. It is a little surprising to see that the two popular TV stars have never worked together and they don’t share a history of friendship or any other bonding from outside the house, and yet it appears that they know each other for a very long time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 6, 2020 Major Highlights: Sidharth Shukla's Strategy For Nomination Task Upset Gauahar Khan, Eijaz Khan

On day one of their entry inside the house, Sidharth and Hina were seen strategising together and agreeing on points more than one. In the nomination task that was shown in Tuesday's episode, their chemistry seemed even more evident. The task had Hina playing the role of a queen while Sidharth was the leader of the other gang playing thieves. Making the otherwise aggressive task a little quirky, Hina was seen telling all that she has a crush on the 'leader of the thieves'. While Sidharth had a huge argument over the rules of the task with Gauahar Khan who played the other queen in the game, Hina seemed pretty unperturbed and didn't say anything against the Bigg Boss 13 winner. She kept smiling and telling all that she was looking forward to spending some time with the leader instead.

Later, Sidharth also reciprocated the same fun and told Rubina that the peck that Hina gave her on cheeks was originally meant for him. The three seniors have been inside the house for three days but Sidharth and Hina haven’t shared any bitter moment. Instead, their bonding seems to be developing into a good friendship with each passing day. What do you think?

