Hina Khan Goes Racy in Lacy Black Dress, Check Her Hot Photoshoot From Cannes 2022

Hina Khan hot photoshoot: Hina Khan spread some sass at the French Riviera as she dropped new pictures from the Cannes this morning. The actress looked absolutely striking as she decided to go out wearing a black lace dress with a cape and a sheer plunging neckline. The actress teamed up her lace dress with a pair of sleek black heels and some gothic makeup.

Hina Khan never shies away from experimenting with her style and this time too, she made sure to go big on glamour during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Hina, who rose to fame with her stint on the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a few years back, is in Cannes to launch the poster of her upcoming movie 'Country of Blind.' While she is yet to walk the red carpet at the big film festival, she has been posing for fabulous photoshoots on the French Riviera meanwhile.

While sharing the photos from her latest black lace look, Hina took to Instagram and wrote, “Forgive me, for i have sinned.. 🖤 #cannes2022 #frenchriviera (sic).” Check out Hina Khan’s latest photos in a sexy black lace dress from Cannes 2022:

Hina Khan’s fans have been waiting to see her walking the red carpet of the film festival which is also known as the Mecca of cinema in the world. This is the actress’ second visit to Cannes after she went on to launch her short film Lines at Cannes Film Festival in 2019. After returning from the festival, she went on to talk about facing discrimination at the hands of fashion designers who were not ready to give her their creations since she was a TV actress.

