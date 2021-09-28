Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan recently opened up on being rejected from a project due to her skin tone. The actor was speaking about facing rejections and her struggles in the industry when she mentioned an incident about not being able to bag the character of a Kashmiri girl despite being a Kashmiri herself.Also Read - Hina Khan Dedicates Her 'Iconic Actress Award' To Late Father: 'You Made It Possible'

Speaking to ETimes, Hina said that she has worked hard in her career and there are processes that an actor follows while pursuing a role. She said that she wouldn't name the project but she got rejected even when she could speak the language fluently and had a Kashmiri background.

"There are times where I probably don't like the story or I don't want to do that kind of a character for the time being, but there also are times where you probably test for it, and you are very keen that it works, but it doesn't work out for various reasons. I can't talk about the project, but I remember I could not crack a project because I didn't look Kashmiri enough. I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn't get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair," she explained.

Hina added that she had everything that the character actually demanded except the skin tone. “That’s what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn’t get cast only because I don’t look Kashmiri (laughs). I never lose hope, I don’t give up. I keep trying,” she said.

Earlier, Hina opened up on big fashion designers discriminating between TV and film actors. She said that even when the TV actors achieve unbelievable stardom or go on to walk the international red carpets, they are refused to be styled by the big designers who often say ‘you wouldn’t be able to carry the outfits’.