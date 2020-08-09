Ekta Kapoor is all set to recreate history with the new season of her popular supernatural show Naagin 5 starring Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles. The story will be fuelled with hatred, revenge and unrequited love. Hina as Sarvashresth Adi Naagin, Mohit Malhotra as Naag Hriday, and Dheeraj as Cheel Aakesh will leave fans excited with the twists on the show. Also Read - Naagin 5 Promo Out: Hina Khan’s First Look as Naagin Sets Internet on Fire

Story:

Several years ago during Satyag, a love tale began of the predecessor of the Naagin clan, Sarvashrestha Adi Naagin who fiercely fell in love with Naag Hriday but before their love story can reach a happy ending, destiny rips them apart and Cheek Aakesh enters Naagin’s life and fall in love with her. As Naagin’s love remains unfulfilled, she sears to take revenge as her dying wish. Centuries later, she is reincarnated during Kalyug and is determined to fulfill her love and avenge the past. Also Read - Naagin 5: Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar CONFIRMED To Play Shape-Shifting Serpent in Ekta Kapoor's Show

Naagin 4 Finale + Naagin 5 Premiere:

Naagin 5 will begin mid-way in the finale episode of Naagin 4. It will feature all the Naagina – Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan and Hina Khan. Hina plays the most powerful Naagin and her reincarnated version will be played by Surbhi Jyoti, who will joined by Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Also Read - Rashami Desai Reveals How Designers Don't Give Their Outfits to TV Celebs, in an Important Statement Against Discrimination

Ekta Kapoor on Naagin5:

Speaking to Mumbai Live, she said, “We set out on this fascinating journey of recreating Naagin folklore five years ago and today, we will turn a new chapter with Naagin 5. It will further intrigue around the mystical world of Naagin as she returns to reclaim her love and ravage the enemies. Enhancing the mysticism, Naagin 5 will be packed with a myriad of emotions ranging from resentment, hatred, unrequited love to revenge couple with great visuals, and extraordinary cast. I would like to welcome Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra to the Naagin universe and I hope that with our partnership with Colors, we will create history once again.”

Hina Khan on Naagin 5:

Speaking to IANS, she said, “Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because ‘Naagin’ is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show. You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts, we shoot against green screens. So, for me, it has been a different experience and I really loved it. I am glad that I am exploring this.”

Cast of The Show:

The cast includes Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhooper, Mohit Malhotra, Surbhi Jyoti, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna among others.