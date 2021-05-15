Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan lost her father last month after he suffered from cardiac arrest. Days after her father’s death, Hina was tested positive for Covid-19. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her father’s death. She said that she is not in a state of mind to speak. She was quoted as saying, “The more you think about it, the more it pains,” she said. Hina added saying that she wants to take some time and that she will, even though some work commitments could not be postponed. “I don’t feel like doing anything or interacting with anyone. I will take time and I want to take that time, though some work commitments can’t be deferred.” Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams 2021 For Class 10, 12 Won’t Be Held In June, Revised Schedule Soon

She further said that she is heartbroken. “My parents were a wonderful couple and it’s because of them that I believe in the institution of marriage. I have seen their quarreling, companionship, and their love for each other. I have always prayed that if I have a husband, I would like to have one like my father. He was perfect in every way”, she added. Also Read - Believed To Be Dead, Covid Positive Woman Comes Back To Life Minutes Before Cremation



In a recent Instagram live, she informed he fans that she tested negative for coronavirus. In the video, she said that after finding out about her father’s demise, she was coming back to Mumbai from Srinagar and at that point in time, she did not take precautions as she wasn’t in the right state of mind.

The Hacked actor also shared a note after her father’s demise. She wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While ma and my family are mourning the loss, my social accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in music video ‘Patthar Wargi’. Last year, she had two releases, Hacked and web show Damaged 2.