Mumbai: It's farthers' day and on this special day, Hina Khan took to social media remembering her late father. Hina, who lost her father in April this year, shared unseen pictures with her dad and expressed her love for him.

Hina Khan took to social media and wrote a heartfelt note for her late father and shared a series of pictures. Hina revealed that she had clicked these pictures seven months ago and wanted to post them on social media on some special occasion but never knew that she’ll be doing this after her father’s demise. “We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today🥺 You had to see these pictures dad..Thts what we decided. whyyyy???” she wrote. In the pictures, Hina can be seen standing next to her dad who is wearing funky glasses. “Miss you 💔 Happy Fathers Day Daddy I love you,” Hina added. Also Read - My Father My World: Vidya Balan's Relationship With Her Father | Watch Interview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Several fans and friends including Rashami Desai, Disha Parmar, Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti took to the comment section dropping heart emojis.

Hina Khan lost her father on April 20 after he suffered from cardiac arrest. In May, Hina opened up about her dad’s sudden demise in an interview and said, “The more you think about it, the more it pains” and added that she is heartbroken.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the song Baarish Ban Jaana along with Shaheer Sheikh.