Rocky Jaiswal on marrying Hina Khan: Actor Hina Khan has been dating Rocky Jaiswal since her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days. The couple has been going strong for many years now. However, the marriage is not on their cards yet. In his latest interview with a daily, Rocky revealed how marriage is just a formality for them as they have seen most ups and downs that a married couple sees in their journey.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rocky said that they will get married but right now, there are other priorities in their lives and their careers top them all. He was quoted as saying, "We've been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage. Mentally, we're there. We don't want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it. It doesn't make sense to us. Even after getting married, I've seen that people aren't close to one another, and then what's the point of getting married."

Rocky added that both he and Hina are very secured about each other and their relationship. He said they have no inhibitions about each other. Both of them have supported each other in their highs and lows in life and have also explored the world together.

While Hina started dating Rocky when he was one of the producers on the sets of his popular show. However, they made their relationship official eight years later when Hina quit the show. “I think I am more or less settled in my life. A wedding is just a formality. But yeah, maybe after two or two-and-a-half years, I will do it,” said Hina in an interview with Indian Express when asked about her marriage plans.