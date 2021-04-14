Actor Hina Khan ran away from the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. In a video shared by a shutterbug, Hina can be seen running away as she hides her face and quickly makes it to her car. She can be seen clad in a black top and black pants, sporting a pair of sunglasses and a mask. She tries to hide her face as paparazzi shout her name. However, as she sat in her car, she smiles and waved at the photographers. Also Read - Mumbai Airport Cuts RT-PCR Test Rates by 30% Amid Sharp Rise in COVID Cases | Details Here

Hina even reposted this video on her Instagram stories followed by a laughter emoji. As soon as the video surfaced online, fans asked the paps to give the actor some space. Also Read - Hina Khan Looks Like A Tropical Queen in Rs 57K Asymmetric Crop Top And Skirt

Watch The Viral Video Here:



Hina keeps treating fans with her mesmerising photoshoots. Through her Instagram, she does give her fans major fashion goals as she flaunts her sartorial side. Check some pictures here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina is all set to feature in a new music video titled ‘Bedard’. She had shared the first look of the music video and wrote, “#Bedard out on 16th April on @pocketfmindia stebinben. (sic)” The video will be releasing on April 16.

Last year, she had two releases, Hacked and web show Damaged 2. Talking about wanting to work more, she had said to Hindustan Times, “I believe that I lost out on many opportunities, with regards to meeting good people, social gatherings and network. Not meeting people, like we did earlier, makes a lot of difference. You don’t know who picks you up for which project based on your connect with them. I lost out on a lot of learning experience as I didn’t work on new projects. I don’t have any project lined up in 2021 as yet. Yet, I consider myself one of the lucky ones as I had multiple projects release this year.”