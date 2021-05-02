Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan feels ‘helpless’ that she can’t be with her grieving mother after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The popular actor took to Instagram to share an image of herself looking outside a window. Hina can be seen wearing a mask in the photo with her hair up in a bun. The actor mentioned how COVID has made her feel totally helpless and she cannot move out of isolation to be with her mother. Also Read - ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’: Hina Khan Changes Instagram Bio in Loving Memory of Her Father

Hina wrote a moving note alongside the pictures and mentioned that her mother needs her but she is unable to give her that support currently. The actor asked everyone to pray for her wellbeing so that she can join her mother in the grieving times after the passing away of his father.

The caption on her post read, “A Helpless Daughter

Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..

Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..

But thrs a saying,

Tough times don’t last, Tough people do..🙏 And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..

Send in your prayers plz

Let thr be light..

Dua 🤲" (sic)

Hina’s father died of a heart attack last month while she was in Kashmir shooting for a music video. The actor rushed back to Mumbai for his final rites and was later tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor has been under isolation ever since.

We wish her a speedy recovery!