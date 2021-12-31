Mumbai: 2021 wasn’t easy. From the common man to Bollywood or television celebrities, a number of people lost their loved ones. Actor Hina Khan too lost her father in April after he suffered from cardiac arrest. As the year is coming to an end, Hina Khan took to social media and shared a heartwarming video. “This year my life changed forever…I learned why angels have to fall to live like a human…Our journey is the sum of emotions…The more we Endure, The more we live..On that note…A very Happy New Year.”Also Read - Dear Bigg Boss, Stop Parading Your 'Biscuit Men' Shirtless, It's Sexist And Ridiculous

Even though Hina Khan has not directly mentioned her father in the video, it is clear that the void she feels after her father’s death is irreplaceable. “Life Goes on..When life forces you to live in the monotone .. live like you don’t need any colour. You are Why.. Life exists!” Hina wrote while sharing the video. She also used the hashtag ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’. Also Read - Hina Khan's Latest Post is All About The Importance of Mental Health Over Physical Fitness | Read on

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan also took to the comment section and wrote ‘True’ along with several heart emojis.

For the unversed, Hina Khan lost her father on April 20 after he suffered from cardiac arrest. In May this year, Hina opened up about her dad’s sudden demise in an interview and said, “The more you think about it, the more it pains” and added that she was heartbroken.

On the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in the song Mohabbat Hai along with Shaheer Sheikh.