Actor Hina Khan has completed glorious 12 years in the industry and her journey has been an inspirational one. She is known for breaking the stereotype of the television industry and paved her own destiny by grabbing opportunities that came her way.

Celebrating 12 years, she shared an amazing video that depicts her journey from Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Sarvashreshth Naagin in Naagin 5. It also shows her Bigg Boss 12 journey and how she won several hearts. From her digital debut with Damaged 2 to her Bollywood debut with Hacked. And last but not least her stunning Cannes 2019 debut has sent waves across the country.

Watch the video here:



Sharing the video, she wrote a long post that reads, “When life gives you lemons… don’t wait to make that lemonade! But what if you can’t differentiate between lemons and oranges? I probably had the potential and did jump on to grab the opportunity the first time I was offered but I never planned on it. I have always been instinctively spontaneous. But it was the mix of courage, consistency, and competitiveness that made me choose the right fit for my career at every single step. And I can not elaborate enough.. words would not do justice to the respect and gratitude that I have for all the people who have liked my craft, appreciated my work, and encouraged me to persistently pursuit my passion.”

“The completion of 12 years into this journey is not just a celebration of all the projects I managed to do or the achievements that became iconic landmarks. It is also about the warmth and bond that I have with you .. my appreciators .. my fans. I am nothing without this invaluable encouragement and You make it worthwhile.. every single day …and I hope to always have that special connection with all of you. #12GloriousYears #HinaKhan.”

Speaking to Times of India about her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she said, “After ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and Akshara came into my life, it definitely changed things around for me. People associated me so strongly with the show and character that it did become a name in every household. The love, appreciation, and positive response I received for the role is something that overwhelms me till date.”