Actor Hina Khan, who lost her father a few days back, finally released an official statement. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a note that reads, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While ma and my family are mourning the loss, my social accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support."

On Tuesday, her father passed away he suffered a cardiac arrest at his Mumbai residence. The Hacked actor was very close to her father and often shared photos with him on social media. Hina at the time of the death was in Kashmir and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night itself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on the music video 'Bedard'. Last year, she had two releases, Hacked and web show Damaged 2. Talking about wanting to work more, she had said to Hindustan Times, "I believe that I lost out on many opportunities, with regards to meeting good people, social gatherings and network. Not meeting people, like we did earlier, makes a lot of difference. You don't know who picks you up for which project based on your connect with them. I lost out on a lot of learning experience as I didn't work on new projects. I don't have any project lined up in 2021 as yet. Yet, I consider myself one of the lucky ones as I had multiple projects release this year."