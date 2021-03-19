Maldives: Actor Hina Khan has once again gone back to the Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal to soak up some Maldivian sun and basically chill in paradise. The actor took to Instagram to share a set of new photos from her vacation. Dressed in colourfully-printed separates, Hina posed with her hat and sunglasses in place with a beautiful view of the sprawling sea in the background. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Toofani Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan Congratulate Rubina Dilaik For Her Win

Hina Khan could be seen wearing a knotted floral top, and a mini skirt that gives the perfect holiday vibes and also matches with the gorgeous blue in the backrgound. The actor shared the picture on Friday morning with a caption that read, “Travel brings you more Power..

#TravelTherapy #MaldivianBlues

This is my kind of happy place @kuramathiisland

Love it 🥰" (sic)

Hina visited the Maldives with her family a few weeks back as well. Her Instagram timeline is filled with photos of the family enjoying their Maldivian stay at a luxury resort. The actor is seen rocking some really stylish looks in all her photos from the Maldives. Hina has also got a stunning collection of hats that she loves to flaunt during her vacations. Earlier when she visited the Maldives, she also broke the internet with her bikini pictures and a photo in which she was seen making a romantic pose with Rocky.

Let Hina take over the internet again!