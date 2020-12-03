Actor Hina Khan posted a stunning image of herself posing in the sun wearing a red bikini in the Maldives. The actor is holidaying in the Maldives with her entire family including her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. After sharing many pictures of the family and giving glimpses into her fun holiday, Hina took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share what her fans have been waiting for. Also Read - Nia Sharma Looks Unbelievable in a Pink Bikini as She Takes a Stroll on Beach in Goa - Viral Video

Wearing a red bikini, she could be seen posing on the edge of the infinity pool outside her room. Hina could be seen enjoying every bit of the Maldivian weather with a sprawling sea in the background and a sunny-clear sky above. She didn't share any caption with the photo and just let the picture do its own magic.

In a few other pictures that she posted earlier, Hina could be seen rocking some easy-breezy beach outfits. The actor leaves no loophole when it comes to picking the best of stylish outfits and looking extremely picture-perfect everytime. During this holiday as well, she’s setting new benchmarks for women to amp up their fashion game and rock everything from a Kaftan to a lacy dress while going on a beach vacation.

Hina was recently seen as one of the challengers in Bigg Boss 14 along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. After coming out of the show, she planned a quick trip to the Maldives with her family and has been impressing all with her pictures on social media.

