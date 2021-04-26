Actor Hina Khan, who lost her father due to cardiac arrest, has tested positive for COVID-19. Announcing the same, she wrote, “ In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Expresses Gratitude Towards 'Covid Warriors', Says 'Let's Go Mumbai'

Check Out The Post Here:



On Saturday, Hina released an official statement on her father’s death. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a note that reads, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While ma and my family are mourning the loss, my social accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support.”

On Tuesday, her father passed away he suffered a cardiac arrest at his Mumbai residence. The Hacked actor was very close to her father and often shared photos with him on social media. Hina at the time of the death was in Kashmir and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night itself.

India has been battling with the second wave of coronavirus and people are struggling to get sufficient oxygen supply and medicines in several states. India recorded 3.52 lakh cases in a new daily high on Monday.