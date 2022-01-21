Mumbai: A day after television actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father passed away due to coronavirus, Hina Khan took to Instagram and expressed grief. She shared a picture of Shaheer’s father and penned down a heartfelt note. Hina talked about how she lost her father as well exactly nine months back and mentioned that Shaheer was the one who stood with her during that tough time.Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh’s Father Dies Due to COVID-19 Infection, Aly Goni Mourns

“Exactly after 9 months, this. Dear uncle I met you a few months back, you were so warm and loving to me… I remember every minute of the time we spent that day… whyyyyy. I am left with no words… Rest in peace uncle. Allah aapka jannat ataa farmaaye. Shaheer was the first person to hold me close after my dad’s news broke… I still remember how he ran after me till the end, while I was running and crying inconsolably, wish I was there Shaheer,” Hina Khan wrote. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh's Father Put on Ventilator After Suffering From COVID, Actor Urges Fans to Keep Him in Prayers

Hina further wishes strength to Shaheer and added, “This pain will stay no what… No matter what people say… I have been thru this and I exactly know how terrible one feels. My heart goes out for Aunty… It’s the time and only time which will help you to gather strength.. Nothing else works… Nothing my friend, it stays forever. Prayers and strength.” Also Read - Pavitra Rishta S2 Trailer: Love Can Never Leave Archana And Manav, Though Family Drama Continues!

For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh’s father passed away on January 20 after being on a ventilator due to Covid-19. A day before, Shaheer had tweeted seeking prayers for his father.

Talking about Hina Khan, the actor lost her father on April 20, 2021, after he suffered from cardiac arrest. Later, in an interview, Hina opened up about her dad’s sudden demise and said, “The more you think about it, the more it pains”.

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have worked together in several music videos including the recent Mohabbat Hai.