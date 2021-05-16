Actor Hina Khan’s new song ‘Pathar Wargi’ is finally out and it will strike the right chord in your heart. Crooned by Ranvir and composed by B Praak, the song stars Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh, who are head over heels in love with each other but are hopeless about their journey. The song introduces us to Hina and Tanmay as they celebrate their engagement but it stays only for a few minutes. Tanmay is shown as the son of a gangster who is not happy with his son’s choice and further threatens him that she will be killed if he doesn’t leave her. Also Read - Hina Khan Opens Up On Father's Sudden Demise: The More I Think About It, The More It Pains

The whole music video plays around how Tanmay drives himself away from Hina and how she is unable to deal with the heartbreak and hence becomes an alcoholic. The video ends with a frame 'Respect your love before it's too late'.



The lyrics have been penned down by Jaani, who has earlier penned down songs such as “Qismat,” “Mann Bharrya,” “Hath Chumme,” “Kaun Hoyega,” “Soch,” “Kya Baat Ay,” and Vicky Kaushal’s “Pachtaoge” among others.

Speaking about the song, Hina had said, “I was in love with the composition as soon as I heard it. It was heart touching and didn’t need much convincing. ‘Patthar Wargi’ is all about falling in love all over again, and I’m sure my fans will love this one and shower this song with the same love and affection that they always give me,” the actor said adding, “With the composition to the lyrics, it was all on point. With B Praak’s composition and singing also the voice of Ranvir and beautifully penned by Jaani, it was a cherry on the cake. The best trio to work with. And Tanmay who’s been an amazing co-star and made things so comfortable for me. Couldn’t have asked for more.”

Meanwhile, last year, she had two releases, Hacked and web show Damaged 2.