Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan‘s father passed away on Tuesday, April 20 due to cardiac arrest. The actor was not in town when he died. She flew from Kashmir where she had gone for a shoot. Several celebrities took to their respective handles to pay condolences. Hina Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Lataa Saberwal mourned the sudden demise of Hina’s father. In an Instagram post, wrote, “Extremely sad to know about Hina’s dad. No words to express my grief. What a gem of a person he was. Deepest condolences to all family members.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Is Contestant Sawai Bhatt Exiting From The Show? Read Here

The death of Hina Khan’s father has come as a shock to many TV celebs. He passed away in the holy month of Ramadan. Several other celebs like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Shardul Pandit took to their social media to pay condolences. Arjun Bijlani on Twitter wrote, “I’m really sorry for your loss my friend . I hope god gives you all the strength you and your family needs .. RIP uncle. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “I’m so so sorry to hear this news @eyehinakhan my condolences… we all knew how close you were to him, may his soul Rest in peace.” Bigg Boss 14 fame Shardul Pandit wrote, “My heartfelt condolences . May god give you the strength to fight your grief.”

May his soul rest in peace.