Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau has filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobhaa Kapoor. In his latest Instagram video, the popular YouTuber posted a video from outside the Khar Police Station in Mumbai, revealing the two names. He accused Ekta and Shobhaa of defying the national values and making an inappropriate web-series. Bhau didn't name the series but elaborated on the particular scene that he believed disrespected the Indian army.

Explaining why he felt that Ekta and her mother are a 'traitor', Bhau said there's a scene in the series where the wife of an army officer calls a friend of his husband at home in the absence of her husband and gets intimate with him. Bhau added that in the scene, the wife makes the man dress up in the uniform of her husband only to tear it up in the scene later. The popular social media influencer called it an insult to the army.

Earlier, in his post that went viral on social media, he had informed about exposing a big celebrity by filing a police complaint. He had mentioned that the celebrity had insulted the Indian army at a national level. His post created a lot of buzz and now when he revealed the name, several Instagram users commented on his video telling him that he was doing the right thing.

Bhau is famous for his mannerisms and style where he apes popular Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. He claims to be the biggest fan of the actor and has also met him to express his love. Bhau participated in the last season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he didn’t win the show, he emerged out as one of the most loved contestants of the season. What do you think about the complaint though?