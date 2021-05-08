Mumbai: Hindustani Bhau, who rose to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 13, was arrested for allegedly flouting Covid-19 regulations. According to the reports, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau has been arrested for leading a protest to cancel the 12th board exams and wave–off fees of the students during the coronavirus crisis. Also Read - Can You Test Positive For Coronavirus After Getting Vaccinated?

Earlier, he had taken to Twitter to announce that he will be staging his own protest at Shivaji Park on Saturday afternoon for presenting his demands. As per the reports, he has used an ambulance to travel to the park to stage the protest. He used an ambulance to deceive the Mumbai police as it is considered an essential service and was not stopped at any checkpoint. Also Read - Explained : Covid-19 Precautionary Measures, Immunity Boosters, Helpline Number

Watch The Video Here:



In the video, he can be heard saying that the schools should wave off the fees of the student during such a health crisis in the country. Pranaya Ashok, DCP zone 5, told Indian Express, “Yes. It’s a gross publicity stunt with misuse of a vital medical facility. He has been detained. An FIR is being registered. He is likely to be arrested.”