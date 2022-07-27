Deepesh Bhan’s death-what happened that morning: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan died last week after suffering a heart attack. His family held a prayer meeting for the late actor on Wednesday where his friends and colleagues paid their last respects to the talented soul. One of his friends and neighbour Zain Khan spoke to the media and revealed how Deepesh took his last breath in his arming and he saw his breath fading away when he collapsed near him.Also Read - Deepesh Bhan's Death: Angoori Bhabhi Aka Shubhangi Atre Cries Inconsolably At Her Late Co-Star's Prayer Meet- Watch

Deepesh Bhan’s death: ‘He collapsed on my feet,’ says friend

In a heartbreaking statement, Zain said the flashbacks of the moment when his friend died in his arms will keep coming back to him and that's one of the most tragic things that can happen to someone in life. Speaking to Times Now, he said, "He was in the bowling team, I was in batting. He bowled for an over and came to me to take the cap. He just collapsed on my feet and I could sense his breath fading. I was in shock and I had never seen him like that. He has always been very active."

Deepesh Bhan’s death latest news: Friend reveals how he would never play in morning but that day, he did

Zain revealed that it was a Saturday and Deepesh wouldn't usually play cricket in the morning but he had a late shift that day. The late actor couldn't make it to the hospital alive and died on his way in Zain's car. "I never saw him keeping unwell. He would make all laugh. We were all numb. We called an ambulance but we were losing out on time. We didn't want to wait, so took our car and rushed him to the hospital. But he was declared brought dead. I won't be able to cope with it. The media keeps calling me and I am in pain reliving that moment. Losing a friend in my arm, it's a devastating feeling," he explained.

Deepesh was popular for playing the role of Malkhan in the &TV show. His co-star including Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gaur and Vaibhav Mathur among others paid attended the prayer meeting. Kiku Sharda, Nirmal Soni and Vidisha Srivastava were also seen paying their last respect to the departed actor.

May his soul rest in peace!