Actor Gauahar Khan has finally announced the news of her wedding with Zaid Darbar. The couple is having a Christmas wedding in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and a few close friends. The actor took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the news of her big day to the world and said that she couldn't be happier.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor talked about finding her best friend and soulmate in Zaid and how they decided to get married within just over a month of dating each other. Gauahar was quoted as saying, "We didn't have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn't think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn't planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts," she said.

In her Instagram post, she shared a few photos from her pre-wedding photoshoot and a note announcing the big news. She mentioned that they will be taking care of all the COVID-19 protocols.

Gauahar went on to talk about her equation with the man and how being with Zaid is all different and special to her. She said that the lockdown gave her time to reflect on her life and grow fond of the man. “I wasn’t looking for love and when I met him, it wasn’t like I had butterflies in my stomach instead it was more that I met my human. I could connect to him, he can handle me, understand and take care of me, love me, and be my best friend. It is a little unbelievable when people hear our story. Our families know that this was meant to be,” she said.

The actor gushed over Zaid saying that he is the man who’s just like her and believes in the same thing as her. She said she feels being at her best when she’s with him and that peace matters the most. Gauahar also said that she doesn’t bother about the age difference with Zaid and everything seems dreamy and beautiful.

Our best wishes to the couple!