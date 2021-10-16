Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan could not stop himself from shaking his legs to the beats of 80s music in the gym. Taking to Instagram, he shared four videos where he can be seen grooving to the 80s classic songs ‘Janu Meri Jaan’ from the film Shaan and ‘Jimmy Jimmy Ajaa Ajaa’ from the Mithun Chakraborty starrer Disco Dancer.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Sings 'Jab Koi Baat' on Mumbai Street to Pay Music School Fees, Hrithik Roshan Says 'How Cool' | Watch

In the videos, Hrithik can be seen prancing around the gym and someone at the gym called it ‘garba’. The actor replied, “Navratri hai re (The festival of Navratri is on).” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Shares Long Post in Support of Aryan Khan: These Moments Are Makers of Your Tomorrow

As the music plays, Hrithik started doing garba in the gym and it will make you fall in love with him even more. He captioned it, “When bollywood hero suddenly hears 80’s music in gym. (sic)” Also Read - Ranveer Singh Spills Beans on Getting Tips From Deepika Padukone For TV Debut ‘The Big Picture’

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)



Celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana among others flooded the comment section with smiley and heart emoticans. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, called Hrithik ‘Clown’.

Check Reactions Here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik began shooting for his next film, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha, on Friday. He shared a video of himself walking with his team at the shoot location and wrote, “Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him. Wait for it. #vikramvedha #teamisasliheroes.” The film will also star Saif Ali Khan, M Madhavan as the cop, and Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of the gangster.

The film is based on the story of the police officer, Vikram, who sets out to capture a dreaded gangster named Vedha. When Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he tells Vikram three stories, which challenge his notion of good and evil.

Hrithik also has Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and a sequel to the actor’s last release, War.