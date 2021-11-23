Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Bhide has set the screens on fire with her hot and sexy look on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she shared her hot boho chic look and we are left mesmerised. In the photo, she can be seen Flaunting her deadlocks and perfect facial cuts in sheer purple deep neckline top teamed up with a sexy head accessory.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter Aka Priya Ahuja Renews Wedding Vows, Anjali Bhabhi and Goli Join Celebration

For the glam, she opted for kohl in eyes, a nose ring, a dash of pink lipshade, subtle makeup, and brushed up cheeks. She completed her look with killer expressions and a pair of earrings. Needless to say, she looked hot in the latest hot photo. Also Read - TMKOC Star Munmun Dutta Shares Unseen Pictures From Her First Show And Here Is The Reason To Rejoice | See Pics

Check It Out Here:

Fans went all crazy and dropped hearts, and adorable comments. One user commented, “You are looking so beautiful” while the other wrote, “Humari Sonu No 1 Hai”. Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Stuns Fans With Her Weight Loss Transformation | Pics Will Leave You Motivated

Earlier, Nidhi dropped photos from Priya Ahuja’s pre-wedding ceremony. Priya Ahuja renewed her wedding vows with her husband Malav Rajda on November 19 i.e on their 10th wedding anniversary. Priya, who plays the role of Rita reporter in the show, had tied the knot with husband Malav Rajda in 2011. The couple organised Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet functions which were also attended by Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah aka Goli and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.