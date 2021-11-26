Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shares how he feels when people compare him with his father Amitabh Bachchan on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. He also requests contestant Rajshree Bag to sing a track ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’ featuring his mother Jaya Bachchan.Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan Talks About Having 'No Issue' Replacing Abhishek Bachchan In Movie | Read On

Abhishek said after looking at the performance of Rajshree, who is often compared with Lata Mangeshkar on the show, that she reminds him of being compared with his father.

"Rajshree, whenever I have got the chance to watch the show, I've seen people compare you to Lata didi. It actually reminded me about how people compare me with my father and ask me how I feel about it."

According to him, Amitabh Bachchan is a great actor in the industry and this is what he says to everyone making these comparisons. “My answer to them is that there’s no greater actor in this film industry than Amitabh Bachchan and if I’m being compared to him, I am sure I must have done something good.”

“Similarly, your voice has a different kind of magic like Lata Ji and that’s why people are comparing your voice with her. I feel you should always take this as a compliment,” he concluded.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV