Mumbai: The recent Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 saw double eviction with Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal leaving the house. While the two turned love birds inside the controversial reality show, it was also being argued that they are faking a relationship. Even Rajiv Adatia had claimed that Ieshaan’s family did not approve of his bond with Miesha Iyer bond in the show. However, in a recent interview, Ieshaan Sehgal opened up about his bond with Miesha Iyer and talked about his family’s reaction to the same.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed Targets Karan Kundrra, Says 'He is Playing Game With Nishant Bhat'

Ieshaan mentioned that his mother and sister are eager to meet Miesha and that they really like her. “He said that my family was against the match. However, my sister spoke to Miesha and cannot wait to meet her. I also spoke to my mother, who said she is proud of me and that she really likes her. I think everything is good, and for those who feel our relationship was for the cameras, well, they should just get a job,” Ieshaan told The Indian Express. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Expresses His Love For Tejasswi Prakash by Gifting Pendant to Her- Watch Romantic Video

Apart from this, Miesha Iyer also talked about the criticism the couple received for romancing in the Bigg Boss house and said, “No disrespect to anyone but yes, we would think about it for a while but would get back to spending time together. I think we couldn’t get enough of each other.”

Earlier, Ieshaan had also expressed disappointment about his eviction from the show and said, “This has been quite a journey. I can’t express how disappointed I feel now that I can’t go any further. But I’m taking away some important lessons that I’ve learned on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love! Thank you ‘BIGG BOSS’, for everything that you’ve given.”

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat recently entered the show as wild card contestants. Both, Neha and Raqesh were also part of Bigg Boss OTT which concluded before Bigg Boss 15.