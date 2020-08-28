Singer Renu Nagar, who participated in Indian Idol season 10, has been admitted to a hospital in Rajasthan. As reported by Aaj Tak, the singer went into a state of shock after learning about the news of her boyfriend’s death. Also Read - Odisha Woman Ends Life After Daughter's Morphed Obscene Photos Go Viral on Social Media

The news channel reported that Renu's boyfriend, Ravi, died by suicide after ingesting something poisonous on Wednesday noon. He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition after which he took his last breath yesterday at around 11 pm.

Renu, in a state of shock, fainted and got admitted to the ICU of Mittal Hospital. She's currently being treated.

The channel further reported that Ravi used to take Tabla lessons at Renu’s home. He was already married and also had two kids. The two had run away in June this year after which Renu’s father filed a complaint with the police against Ravi citing that he had manipulated his daughter. The two came back to their homes five days ago.