Indian Idol 10 singer Renu Nagar continues to be admitted to the hospital in her hometown Alwar, Rajasthan. However, her brother revealed that she is out of danger now. Akash Nagar, Renu's brother talked to Times of India and mentioned that the doctors have not allowed her to be discharged yet.

Renu was admitted to the ICU on Friday after her boyfriend, Ravi Shankar allegedly died by suicide. Addressing Ravi as Renu's friend and not boyfriend, Akash said that his sister went into a state of shock and fainted when she heard about Ravi. Talking about Renu's relationship, he said, "The two had eloped from the house around a month ago and our father filed an FIR against Ravi Shankar on July 1 accusing him of brainwashing Renu into fleeing her house. But both of them returned on August 24. The police arrested the man but later released him when Renu recorded her statement. Renu stayed with us while he went to Bharatpur, his hometown to stay with his wife and kids."

Akash said that Ravi died after ingesting poison after he has an argument with his wife.

Ravi lived in a rented house in Alwar. He used to take Tabla lessons at Renu’s house and the two developed feelings for each other. Renu rose to fame after participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol 10 that was judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Javed Ali. She is a trained singer and used her popularity after the show to sing at various concerts and events.