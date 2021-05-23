Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who won the first season of Indian Idol, has reacted to the recent criticism of Kishore Kumar’s special episode by legendary singer’s son Amit Kumar. He was a special guest on the show and recently said that he did not enjoy the episode at all and was asked by the makers to praise the contestants. Speaking with TOI, Abhijeet said that he has been closely associated with the singing-reality show, first as a contestant, then as a host, and has even judged a few episodes. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Anuradha Paudwal Reacts To Amit Kumar's Claims, Calls Contestants 'Very Talented'

Talking about the controversy, he said, “I feel if Amit Kumar ji would have even once mentioned that he is not liking the content, singing or the show can be done in a better way, I am sure the creative team would have definitely listened to him. He is such a renowned singer of our country and he is in that position where he can communicate to the makers what he is feeling. I don’t think it is right to speak after the episode has aired.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans Demand Shanmukhapriya's Elimination, Call Her Performance 'Pathetic'

“The audience needs to understand that he was a legendary singer and it is impossible for a newcomer to match his talent. We can’t compare the new singers with him and there shouldn’t be a comparison. These kids are talented and they are doing fabulous job but it’s not right for a beginner to be a legendary singer. They have just started their careers. It is unfair to make such comments and ridicule them. And even if the singing goes a little here and there it’s fine because that is live singing and they are new singers. I don’t think people should blame the newcomers. Also so many youngsters and fans of music are watching the show, they consider these legendary singers as their God, idols so it becomes our responsibility that if ever we go on a show as a guest we should be honest to our jobs”, he added. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Takes a Dig at Amit Kumar, Asks Kumar Sanu About Praising The Contestants

Earlier, in an interview, Amit Kumar said, “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise kamana hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened. Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it’s okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It’s just one of those things that happen sometimes. Next time if they’re paying a homage/tribute to a legend like Kishore Kumar, they shouldn’t do it this way.”

Abhijeet further talked about reality show’s contestants getting enough opportunities to earn a livelihood. He said, “I am a singer now but if I would have not got a platform like Indian Idol or a reality show, I would have not been able to show my talent or reach where I am today. And especially, in our country we have very few platforms for singers. Every person who sings well is always under the pressure of becoming a playback singer. That singer’s definition is judged only when he becomes a playback singer, otherwise he is not considered a singer. I don’t think there should be a restriction on any singer. A person with great singing talent can become a Ghazal singer, Indipop singer. Two of my famous songs have been music albums Junoon and Aap Ka Abhijeet Sawant but people still ask me how much playback singing I’ve done. There’s this myth and it should be changed. Just think how many playback singers we have in every generation; it is only 7-8. But just look around the talent in India and not everyone can be a playback singer.”

“f these singers don’t choose other aspects in music as a profession, they will die of poverty. Thanks to the reality shows, they are at least getting a platform to perform. Many of the reality show contestants have made this as a profession and are earning very good money. There are many who are doing stage shows, pop music, music direction. If you don’t have a Godfather in this industry it gets very difficult. But it’s good that you are getting a platform like a reality show. For example Pawandeep used to do small shows but now he is earning well. Not just music there are so many singers who have been actors, celebrities and are earning well doing different things like Meiyang Chang, see Rahul Vaidya today”, he continued.

He also commented on Sonu Nigam and Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s constant complaint that few actors and music composers run a lobby in the industry. He said, “I feel everyone likes to work in his or her own comfort zone. Be it a music director, or a singer, they like to work with people with whom they are comfortable and are at ease. And this is not the case in the music industry but I feel it is prevelant everywhere, in every field. I don’t think that it is lobbying or favouritism. A singer takes a lot of time to enter that phase where he is comfortable with many actors, music composers. That’s why I feel that a singer should not be pressurised to just become a playback singer. I feel as humans it is our nature to work with people who we know and are comfortable to work with. I feel new singers take time to get into that comfort zone and that is what struggle is. Struggle is not when a singer’s song becomes a hit, bagging a song is a struggle.”