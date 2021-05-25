Alibaug: Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has issued an unconditional apology for hurting the sentiments of people after he seemingly made disparaging remarks showing Alibaug in a poor light. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accused him of making an unsavory remark about Maharashtra’s Alibaug area on the show. MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopka demanded an apology for the same and further warned the show and channel of action against them if they failed to issue an apology on national television. Also Read - Udit Narayan on Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Why Only Aditya Spoke And Everyone Else Remained Clean?

Taking to Instagram, he apologised to the people of Alibaug for hurting sentiments and wrote, "With a humble heart and folded hands I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I'm currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, its people, and this soil."

He also shared a video where he can be seen apologising for the same.





During a recent Indian Idol 12 episode, host Aditya Narayan was seen asking contestant Sawai Bhatt if he thinks he has come from Alibaug. Amey Khopkar stated that host Aditya used the line which is a part of a street lingo used to poke fun at people of Alibaug as small-town simpletons, unused to the ways of metropolitan Mumbai. He further criticized the usage of such statements on national television. He said that he was informed by MNS followers. He also revealed that he has spoken with Aditya’s father Udit Narayan and said, “The channel has been informed that an apology is a must in the upcoming episode or else MNS will be forced to take action.”

Earlier, MNS was miffed with Bigg Boss 14 fame Jaan Kumar Sanu who asked fellow contestants to not speak in Marathi but later apologised for the same.