Mumbai: Indian Idol season 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya has often been trolled for allegedly ruining old songs, but this week, the situation is quite different. The singer won everyone's heart following her performance in Sunday's episode.

This weekend, Indian Idol 12 had welcomed legendary actors Dharmendra and Anita Raj. While they enjoyed everyone's performance, one person who won Anita Raj's and everyone's heart was Shanmukha Priya. She left everyone stunned with her Mera Pyar Shalimar and Main Aaya Tere Liye performance. Following her performance, Anita Raj said that she is outstanding and that she will also hold mega concerts just like Shakira and Justin Bieber.

Fans are also too impressed with Shanmukha Priya. Several people took to Twitter appreciating the singer's performance. Fans mentioned that 'it was a great performance' and that Shanmukha must keep ignoring trolls and give more such amazing performances. "A great appreciation for a great performance. All the best #ShanmukhaPriya," one of the fans wrote.

Recently, Shanmukha Priya was trolled on social media with netizens demanding her eviction from the show and calling her performance ‘pathetic.’ However, when Zeenat Aman visited the show, she asked Shanmukha not to think about it much. She praised Shanmukha’s singing skills and asked her not to take trolls to heart. Later, in an interview, Shanmukha had addressed the criticism and had mentioned that she’s constantly trying to evolve and takes all this “with a pinch of salt.”