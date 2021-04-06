Music maestro and Oscar winner AR Rahman will be gracing the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, as a special guest. He will appear on the show to promote his film, 99 Songs, which marks his debut as a producer and writer. Rahman will be sharing some interesting anecdotes about his career and music with the contestants. He will also be seen crooning some melodious melodies on the stage along with the judges and contestants. The weekend, however, will be stressful for the contestants as they will try to give their best to impress AR Rahman with their performance. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra is Happy To Watch Rekha on 'Sad' Indian Idol 12, Takes Dig At Show For Sheltering MeToo Accused Anu Malik

A few days ago, Vishal Dadlani had retweeted a fan's request to invite AR Rahman on the show. To which Vishal wrote, "Come on, @arrahman @vishweshk. I'm sure #IndianIdol2021 would be honoured to bring #99Songs to our audience (sic)."

Rahman also replied by saying, "Yes …we will see you there (sic)."

Check Tweet Here:

Yes …we will see you there 😊🎼 https://t.co/DstayQv6Lg — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) March 25, 2021



Last weekend, veteran actor Rekha graced the show and fans loved the episode. The fun-filled episode had Rekha dancing, singing, lip-syncing songs as the contestants performed on popular numbers from her films. Apart from Rekha, the show was earlier graced by Neetu Kapoor, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jitendra among others.

Taling about 99 songs, the film is helmed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishamoorthy and stars Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. The film also features Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Ranjit Barot, and Rahul Ram in pivotal roles.