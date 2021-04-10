It’s a rare sight to watch music maestro and Oscar winner AR Rahman on the television show and even more surprising is when he impromptu sings his favourite evergreen Bollywood numbers that were composed by him. In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol, Rahman will croon to his popular love song, Ishq Bina (Taal, 1999). While playing piano, he sings his soulful rendition, which makes contestants just get mesmerised with his soulful number and judges cheer for him. Well, it will be truly magical to watch Rahman on the set of the singing reality show. Contestant Ashish Kulkarni is also left in tears. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Wild Card Entry: Nachiket Lele Speaks on Possibility of Coming Back on Show

Watch The Promo Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, veteran music composer Anandji, who composed music for hit films such as Don, Qurbani and Muqaddar Ka Sikandaer, among many others will also grace the show and share some of the stories with the judges and contestants of Indian Idol 12. Sawai Bhatt’s performance on ‘Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se’ even made Anandji dance on the song.

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali will also be seen on the show as a special guest on Indian Idol 12. Impressed with Nihaal’s performance, she said, “I feel he is an extraordinary singer but he lacks in some element and that is romance.”

Last weekend, veteran actor Rekha graced the show and fans loved the episode. The fun-filled episode had Rekha dancing, singing, lip-syncing songs as the contestants performed on popular numbers from her films. Apart from Rekha, the show was earlier graced by Neetu Kapoor, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jitendra among others.