Mumbai: Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. While fans are congratulating the singer for the same, some people also feel that Arunita Kanjilal was equally deserving. After the results were announced, Arunita's fans took to social media mentioning that she should have been declared the joint winner of the show. However, feels like the show's host Aditya Narayan also thinks the same.

Aditya Narayan took to social media sharing a picture with the top six finalists. The picture is from the 'Greatest Finale Episode' ever and features Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanukhapriya. While Aditya tagged Pawandeep and congratulated him for winning the trophy, he also mentioned Arunita Kanjilal as 'The joint winner alongside Pawan.'

"Undoubtedly the best finalists ever! Congratulations: @pawandeeprajan? Well deserved winner @arunitakanjilal? The joint winner alongside Pawan IMHO @saylikamble_music? Second runner-up on the greatest season ever. No small feat! @mohd.danish.official @nihal_tauro_official & @shanmukhapriya_1925 you have inspired a new generation of musical aspirants to strive for excellence," Aditya Narayan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

Nihal Tauro was quick to drop a heart emoji in the comment section and thank his ‘bhaiya’.

Indian Idol 12 was one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of the singing reality show. The show concluded on August 15 with a 12-hour long ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ in which several celebrities including Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and others performed. Even Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced the show. The makers announced the winner live at midnight. Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up of the show, followed by Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya.