Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, who came from Uttrakhand to Mumbai to participate in Indian Idol 12, became the winner of the singing reality show. Pawandeep has always been everyone's favourite contestant, however, it was a tough competition this time because other singers were also mind-blowing like Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble and Mohd Danish. In the end, when Pawandeep was announced as an Indian Idol 12 winner, it was his best friend Arunita Kanjilal beside him.

After Pawandeep was declared the winner, she hugged him. While speaking to a media daily, Pawandeep revealed what Arunita told him after the grand finale moment. He told, "We haven't got much time to speak but on the stage, Arunita said congratulations and that she is really happy for me". He told Indianexpress.com, "It's an unmatched feeling to be holding the trophy. However, given the close bond, we formed over the past few months, I wanted each one of us to win. I wish I could share the trophy with all my five other finalists. It's a very mixed feeling for me right now. I know that everyone is so talented that we will all forge great careers soon. We will also be collaborating together whenever we get a chance."

Arunita Kanjilal was declared the first runner-up and Sayali was announced the second runner-up. Indian Idol 12 winner was announced after a 12-hour-long grand finale on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. The finale was attended by several singers, including Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan.