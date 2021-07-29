Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 will welcome legendary singers Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu. The singers will grace the sets of the show and will be seen mesmerised by contestants’ performances. Like all other contestants, even Arunita Kanjilal will leave Kavita Krishnamurthy stunned with her performance.Also Read - Aditya Narayan Says He Is 'Big TV Host', Doesn't Need To Rely On 'Rubbish Music Contracts That Keep You As Salves'

One of the Top 6 contestants, Arunita Kanjilal gives a soulful performance on the songs 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Humpe Yeh Kisne Hara Rang Dala'. Amazed to see Arunita perform with such ease and grace, Kavita Krishnamurthy says, "I felt like I am listening to a recorded song. You were wonderful."

Even Arunita Kanjilal will be left in complete awe after receiving praises and love from Kavita Krishnamurthy. "I am a huge fan of Kavita ma'am, she is my idol. It is my honor to perform in front of her and all the great legends who have been a part of Indian Idol. I am grateful to the show for allowing me to showcase my talent in front of these iconic singers," Arunita said.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is preparing for its grand finale. While the dates for the same have not been announced yet, reportedly, Indian Idol 12 will conclude on August 15 and the grand finale will go for long 12 hours. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale.

